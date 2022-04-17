Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SCCO opened at $72.79 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

