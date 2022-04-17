SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SouthState’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.37. SouthState reported earnings of $2.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SouthState will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SouthState.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SouthState by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.26. SouthState has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

About SouthState (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SouthState (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.