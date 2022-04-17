Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the March 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 37.0% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 148,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,607 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 600,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 382,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 119,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $15.84 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOVO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.