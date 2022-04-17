Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 29th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.
SPE stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19.
In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald Hellerman bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $82,824.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,584 shares in the company, valued at $644,607.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,270 shares of company stock worth $136,726 in the last ninety days. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Special Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.