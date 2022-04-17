Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 29th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

SPE stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald Hellerman bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $82,824.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,584 shares in the company, valued at $644,607.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,270 shares of company stock worth $136,726 in the last ninety days. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:SPE Get Rating ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

