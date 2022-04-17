Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of TSE:TOY traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,851. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.77. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$37.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$783.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.9200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

