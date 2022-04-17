Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Up 47.6% in March

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 897,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXM. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,580.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,073,416 shares of company stock valued at $15,833,252 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $17,628,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 94,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

