Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $9.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

SPRB stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

