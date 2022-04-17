SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.46. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.63. 107,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,124. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.81.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.