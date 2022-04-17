SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,672,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPYR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,565. SPYR has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. It is also involved in the development, publication, and co-publication of mobile electronic games cellular telephones and tablets.

