S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives $31.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.15.

STBA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,792,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

STBA opened at $27.96 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

