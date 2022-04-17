Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Short Interest Update

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 974,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 166,700.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,956,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,696,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944,257 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,644,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $54,511,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $38,429,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,219,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,586,000 after purchasing an additional 711,477 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.19 on Friday. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

