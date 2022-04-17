Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,813,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Star Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 683,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Star Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Star Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Star Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Star Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:SGU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 43,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.59. Star Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $12.03.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $488.27 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.37%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Star Group’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

About Star Group (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.