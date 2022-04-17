Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) Short Interest Update

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 214,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAB. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Statera Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Statera Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Statera Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Statera Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Statera Biopharma by 517.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

STAB opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. Statera Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Statera BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers.

