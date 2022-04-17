Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Down 25.8% in March

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of STMH opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Stem has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.62.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts; Cannavore edible confections; Doseology, a CBD mass-market brand; and delivery-as-a-service brands of Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms.

