Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Down 31.1% in March

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 471,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of SRCL opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,509,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,892,000 after buying an additional 216,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Stericycle by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,140,000 after acquiring an additional 840,222 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,244,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,142,000 after acquiring an additional 240,768 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

