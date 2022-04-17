Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €25.50 ($27.72).

A number of brokerages have commented on STVN. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

NYSE STVN opened at €19.94 ($21.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €17.59 and a 200 day moving average of €20.53. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a one year high of €29.18 ($31.72).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after buying an additional 222,395 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,213,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,342,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $32,099,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.