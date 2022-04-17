Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGTC has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

AGTC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 1,075,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

