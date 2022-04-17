StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BDSI. Truist Financial lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BDSI opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $577.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56.

BioDelivery Sciences International ( NASDAQ:BDSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 25,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 92.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.