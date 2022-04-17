StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 5.53. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fuel Tech by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 92,503 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

