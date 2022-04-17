StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Verso (NYSE:VRS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial cut shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Verso has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $786.89 million, a P/E ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50.

Verso ( NYSE:VRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Verso had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.41 million. Analysts predict that Verso will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Verso by 79.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verso by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verso (Get Rating)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated and uncoated freesheet, coated groundwood, supercalendered, specialty, and packaging papers; and pulp to manufacture printing, writing and specialty paper grades, and tissue and other products.

