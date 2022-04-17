StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Short Interest Up 38.3% in March

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,330,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 14,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

STNE stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 7,213.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

