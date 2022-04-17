StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Short Interest Up 38.3% in March

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,330,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 14,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
STNE stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.40.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
