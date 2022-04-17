Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,365,300 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 1,926,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS SREDF opened at $9.37 on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.
Storebrand ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
