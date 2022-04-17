Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,365,300 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 1,926,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SREDF opened at $9.37 on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

