Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Critical Review

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and TuSimple’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $11.35 million 5.92 $300,000.00 ($0.20) -7.06 TuSimple $6.26 million 397.10 -$732.67 million ($8.14) -1.37

Streamline Health Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. Streamline Health Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TuSimple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Streamline Health Solutions and TuSimple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86

TuSimple has a consensus price target of $47.13, indicating a potential upside of 321.17%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -53.81% -30.22% -20.45% TuSimple -11,702.17% -85.13% -59.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.0% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats TuSimple on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which includes integrated cloud-based software suite, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based pre-bill coding analysis platform. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; and custom integration services for CDI/abstracting, training, and audit services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

