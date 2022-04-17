Stride (LRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stride alerts:

LRN opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stride has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $9,839,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $6,624,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Stride by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 74,308 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Stride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.