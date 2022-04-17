StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,343,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SFOR remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,493,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,337. StrikeForce Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
