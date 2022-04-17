StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,343,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SFOR remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,493,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,337. StrikeForce Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of software development and services. It focuses on a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology. Its products include PrivacyLok, SafeVchat, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust. The company was founded by Mark Joseph Corrao and George Waller in August 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

