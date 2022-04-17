Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$72.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

TSE:SLF opened at C$68.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.27. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$62.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.55. The stock has a market cap of C$40.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53. The firm had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 7.2865276 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

