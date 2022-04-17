Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,860,000 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 30,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. 4,139,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,308,547. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 59.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SU. Bank of America began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 58,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

