Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 65.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 85.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period.

NYSE NOVA opened at $19.37 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

