SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $22.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.27.

SPWR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get SunPower alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. SunPower has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -75.55 and a beta of 1.99.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About SunPower (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.