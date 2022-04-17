Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS STBFY opened at $19.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. The company sells its products under the Suntory Tennensui, Boss, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Iyemon Tokucha, Pepsi Japan cola, C.C.

