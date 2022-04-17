Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Short Interest Update

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,500 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SGTPY remained flat at $$0.51 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52.
