Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) versus Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Financial Comparison

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Credicorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Credicorp and Swedbank AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 16.98% 10.44% 1.14% Swedbank AB (publ) 41.52% 12.96% 0.72%

Dividends

Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Credicorp pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Swedbank AB (publ) pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Credicorp and Swedbank AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 0 5 2 0 2.29 Swedbank AB (publ) 0 6 8 0 2.57

Credicorp presently has a consensus target price of $148.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.20%. Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $185.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,027.30%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Swedbank AB (publ) is more favorable than Credicorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Credicorp and Swedbank AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.32 billion N/A $923.39 million $8.75 16.55 Swedbank AB (publ) $5.95 billion 3.14 $2.43 billion $2.18 7.56

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Credicorp. Swedbank AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credicorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Credicorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credicorp (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. Its Insurance and Pensions segment issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. The company's Microfinance segment manages loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Its Investment Banking and Wealth Management segment offers its services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market; and structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investment and trading services, including currency, fixed income, and equity derivatives and related derivatives services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, structured finance, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products; debit and credit cards; real estate brokerage and management; legal services; and safe deposit boxes, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 153 branches in Sweden, 17 branches in Estonia, 21 in Latvia, and 42 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

