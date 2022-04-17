Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Short Interest Down 30.7% in March

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 983,700 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sylvamo stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.83. 322,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sylvamo will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Sylvamo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.