Synchrony Financial (SYF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYF opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

