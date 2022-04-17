Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 181,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $51.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sypris Solutions in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

