Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Helling acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

TRHC stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TRHC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

