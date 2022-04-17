Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s current price.

TSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,828,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,241,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $115.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $96.91 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.