Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Short Interest Update

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TNGX opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

