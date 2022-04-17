Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TTM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.