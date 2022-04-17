Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Brokerages expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) to report sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $4.20 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $14.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.66 billion to $16.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $20.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Shares of TECK opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after buying an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Teck Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after buying an additional 639,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Teck Resources by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after buying an additional 1,053,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

