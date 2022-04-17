TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Update

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,234. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.92.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. TEGNA’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TEGNA by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in TEGNA by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Argus cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

