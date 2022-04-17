Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Receives $0.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.30.

TIIAY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.52) to €0.37 ($0.40) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.27 ($0.29) to €0.23 ($0.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

