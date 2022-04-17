Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Update

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TDS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 854,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,487. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,655 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 563,972 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

