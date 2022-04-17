Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TELL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,400,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 489,875 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,464,000. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in Tellurian by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,019,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 419,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Tellurian by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELL stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.