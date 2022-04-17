Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Short Interest Update

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after acquiring an additional 242,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Telos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Telos by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 63,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Telos by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of TLS opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. Telos has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $36.92.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Telos will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

