Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE TRNO traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.97. 287,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,723. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

