TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) vs. Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Head-To-Head Review

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and TETRA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia, SGPS $12.30 billion 0.86 -$664.29 million ($0.10) -64.04 TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.39 $103.33 million $0.82 5.16

TETRA Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galp Energia, SGPS. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TETRA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia, SGPS -0.93% 6.21% 2.01% TETRA Technologies 26.61% -5.90% -1.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Galp Energia, SGPS and TETRA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia, SGPS 2 2 6 0 2.40 TETRA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Galp Energia, SGPS presently has a consensus target price of $12.15, indicating a potential upside of 89.73%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galp Energia, SGPS (Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment also provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces biodiesel and biofuel; and operates 1,465 service stations. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp – Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About TETRA Technologies (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

