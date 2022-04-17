TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the March 15th total of 810,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TFS Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in TFS Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TFS Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TFS Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TFS Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 434.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFSL. StockNews.com began coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

About TFS Financial (Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.