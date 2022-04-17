The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 12,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in AES in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,368,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,754. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. AES has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

