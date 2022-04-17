The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,075.00.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $67.87.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

